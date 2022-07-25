Man United comeback stuns Northern Ireland

The SuperCupNI kicked off in style on Monday with a fair share of local success and plenty of goals across the host venues.

Manchester United came from 2-0 down against Northern Ireland at a packed Coleraine Showgrounds, United turning on the style in the second half with three gols to win 3-2 and set up a nice deciding fixture on Wednesday evening at the Ballymena Showgrounds in the Elite Challenge.

Home fans were delighted to see Leon Boyd make an appearance as a second half substitute for Northern Ireland and the Coleraine man, on the books at Linfield, almost snatched a goal for Northern Ireland ten minutes after coming on.

In the Fibrus Girls Under-16 section, Northern Ireland Girls recorded a 2-0 win at Mossley Park, Newtownabbey over Northeast Rush and Rangers, with the second highest score of the day, defeated Ottawa City 10-0. The remaining Girls' Fixture saw the Republic of Ireland and Surf Select share the spoils from a 2-2 draw at Allen Park in Antrim.

Highest score of the day came in the Minor Section where Ballymena United enjoyed a 14-0 win over Ballinamallard and at Anderson Park, Coleraine, Loughgall came from to down to level at two apiece going into the break against Leicester City before the City boys' fitness told a tale in the end and they ran out 6-3 winners.

Glentoran were also among the goals as were Belvedere, the Glens beating Portadown 8-1 and Belvedere seing off the challenge from Dungannon United Youth 7-1.

No high scoring in the Youth Section but three teams managed to hit four goals, Dungannon Swifts beat IDA Bermuda 4-0 at the Coleraine Showgrounds and Belfast's 'big two' Linfield and Glentoran hit four goals apiece against Portadown and Ballymena United respectively.

The County teams were in action in the Junior Section. County Armagh and County Down fought out a highy entertaining 2-all draw in front of a good crown at the Warren Portstewart, County Down coming from 2-0 down to earn that draw.

Co. Fermanagh recorded a close 3-2 win over IDA Bermuda while Co. Londonderry also recorded a good win over MK Dons, also by a 3-2 scoreline.

Co. Antrim were 3-1 winners over Leeds United while Co Tyrone were held to a 1-all draw by San Francisco Glens.

Rangers commenced their campaign with a 5-1 win over Atlante FC at Inver Park.

STATSPORTS SUPERCUPNI MINOR SECTION RESULTS

MONDAY, JULY 25

Ballymena United 14 v 0 Ballinamallard

Cliftonville 3 v 4 Dundalk SL

Ballymoney United 2 v 2 Home Farm

Coleraine 1 v 4 Finn Harps

Glenavon 1 v 2 Surf Select

Linfield 3 v 1 Larne

Loughgall 3 v 6 Leicester City

Glentoran 8 v 1 Portadown

Dungannon United Youth 1 v 7 Belvedere

Greenisland 3 v 2 Stella Maris

STATSPORTS SUPERCUPNI YOUTH SECTION RESULTS

MONDAY, JULY 25

Glenavon 1 v 0 Ballinamallard

Castle Juniors 0 v 3 Surf Select

Dungannon Swifts 4 v 0 IDA Bermuda

Coleraine 0 v 3 Newcastle City

Linfield 4 v 0 Portadown

Greenisland 1 v 2 Loughgall

Glentoran 4 v 0 Ballymena United

Crusaders 2 v 2 Charlton Athletic

STATSPORTS SUPERCUPNI JUNIOR SECTION RESULTS

MONDAY, JULY 25

Co Fermanagh 3 v 2 IDA Bermuda

Co Tyrone 1 v 1 San Francisco Glens

MK Dons 2 v 3 Co Londonderry

Leeds United 1 v 3 Co Antrim

Co Armagh 2 v 2 Co Down

Manchester United 2 v 0 Surf Select

Atlante FCn 1 v 5 Rangers

FIBRUS UNDER-16 GIRLS

RESULTS

Northeast Rush 0 v 2 Northern Ireland

Republic of Ireland 2 v 2 Surf Select

Otawa City 0 v 10 Rangers

FIXTURES – TUESDAY, JULY 26

MINOR SECTION

Ballymena United v. Dundalk SL @The Rope Walk 11.00

Coleraine v. Larne @Ahoghill 11.00

Cliftonville v. Ballinamallard @Castlerock 11.00

Dungannon United Youth v. Leicester City @Clough 11.30

Glenavon v. Home Farm @Coleraine Showgrounds 12.00

Linfield v. Finn Harps @Parker Avenue, Portrush 13.00

Ballymoney United v. Surf Select @Kells 14.00

Glentoran v. Stella Marris @Clough 14.00

Loughgall v. Belvedere @Coleraine Showgrounds 15.00

Greenisland v. Portadown @Scroggy Road, Limavady 15.00

YOUTH SECTION

Castle Juniors v Ballymena United @Anderson Park 12.00

Glentoran v. Surf Select @Castlerock 14.00

Dungannon Swifts v. Ballinamallard @The Warren, Portstewart 14.00

Linfield v. Newcastle City @Ahoghill 14.00

Greenisland v. Charlton Athletic @The Rope Walk, Coleraine 14.30

Glenavon v. IDA Bermuda @Anderson Park 15.00

Coleraine v. Portadown @Riada Stadium, Ballymoney 15.00

Crusaders v. Loughgall @The Rope Walk 17.00

JUNIOR SECTION

Serf Select v. Co. Antrim @Broughshane 15.00

IDA Bermuda v. MK Dons @Parker Avenue, Portrush 16.00

Co. Londonderry v. Co. Tyrone @The Warren, Portstewart 17.00

Leeds United v. San Francisco Glens @Anderson Park 17.00

Co. Down v. Atlanta @Castlerock 18.00

Manchester United v. Co. Fermanagh @Coleraine Showgrounds 19.00

Co. Armagh v. Rangers @Scroggy Road, Limavady

FIBRUS GIRLS UNDER-16 TOURNAMENT FIXTURES

Northern Ireland v Republic of Ireland @Mossley Park, Newtownabbey 13.30

Surf Select v Rangers @Allen Park, Antrim 14.00

Northeast Rush v. Ottawa City @Mossley Park, Newtownabbey 16.00