Inspirational true story on screen at Portrush Film Theatre

A TRUE inspirational animation film is showing at the Playhouse Cinema in Portrush, on Thursday night, October 20, at 7.30pm

Flee (2021) is classed as a animation, biography with live action but it has a big heart which will move you.

The true story at its centre is a suspenseful refugee narrative of loss and resilience, and director Jonas Poher Rasmussen could have brought it to the screen in many ways, almost all of them more conventionally easier than the one he finally chose.

Rasmussen’s friend, known in the film as Amin but whose real identity is being kept confidential, has an untold backstory that he only revealed to him years into their friendship. Amin is an Afghan refugee, now living with his fiance in Denmark, who agrees to share how he made his way from war-torn Kabul in the 80s to now, living a settled, open life as a gay man, one he’d never thought was possible.

While Rasmussen animates the majority of the film, there are also interspersed montages of archival footage, deftly informing us of the basics of the political chaos that surrounds Amin’s life in both Afghanistan and Russia.



Flee is a remarkably humanising and complex film, expanding and expounding the kind of story that’s too easily simplified. Rasmussen has created a loving and unsparing tribute to his friend, a brave survivor whose story is hard to forget.

Everyone welcome at Portrush Film Theatre.