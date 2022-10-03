Limepark Cottages Awarded Four-Stars by Tourism NI

Limepark Cottages in Armoy, County Antrim, have been awarded four stars by Tourism NI.

Situated near Ballymoney the cottages are ideal for exploring the picturesque views of the north coast and beautiful Glens of Antrim. Each of the self-catering cottages has been refurbished in an individual style while retaining their original historic features.

The cottages are based near some of Northern Ireland’s top tourist attractions such as the Giant’s Causeway, Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge, Dark Hedges and the Bushmills Distillery which make it the ideal place to stay for families or for weekend trips away.

Suzi McIlhatton, Tourism NI’s Accommodation Certification Manager, commented: “Now under new ownership, Angela and her family have taken the time and care to beautifully restore The Manor House at Limepark which is a wonderful addition to the six self-catering cottages already on the site. They thoroughly deserve the 4-star grading and I wish them every success for what sounds to be a very busy year ahead.”

Angela Biesty, one of the owners of Limepark cottages added: “We are delighted to have received the four-star grading from Tourism NI. It is wonderful to have Limepark featured by the organisation promoting all that is great about Northern Ireland.

“Limepark is a beautiful estate created from what was once a busy farm built in the 1720’s. The outbuildings have been transformed into six unique cottages each with their own charm and warmth. The buildings themselves have been renovated to retain their original features and yet have all the facilities needed for the modern traveller. The grounds are a mixture of manicured lawns and wildflower gardens with a communal fire pit for all guests to enjoy. We are also excited to announce that from 1st October, guests will be able to book the newly decorated Manor House, where they can relax in one of the four poster beds while planning their adventures for the day”.

Angela added: “We are hoping our four-star grading will give guests the confidence and assurance that they will have a lovely stay with us."