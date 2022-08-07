Antrim camogs win All-Ireland premier junior camogie title

PLAYER of the match Dervla Cosgrove hit four goals as Antrim defeated Ulster rivals Armagh to win the All-Ireland premier junior camogie final at Croke Park on Sunday.

The Cushendall corner-forward was in irrepresible form as the Saffrons ran out 5-05 to 0-14 winners.

Amazingly, Cosgrove's first three goals came inside 84 first-half seconds to set the champions on their way.

Armagh briefly threatened to claw their way back into the game but Antrim proved too strong as they lifted the All Ireland crown in front of their delighted supporters.

