Annual Ulster 5K in aid of RAF Benevolent Fund

THIS weekend will see the third annual Ulster 5k held at Ulster University, Coleraine Campus, in aid of the RAF Benevolent Fund.

The event takes place on Saturday (September 24) and is expected to attract a huge crowd.

Registration on the day opens at 12 noon in the Pavillion, located behind the Sports Centre, UU, Coleraine Campus.

“The children's race for 12-year-old children and under costs £5 per child and starts at 1.30pm,” said a spokesperson.

“The adults race starts at 2pm and costs £10 per adult.

“As in previous years there will be podium prizes for first, second and third male and female.

“There will also be spot prizes so everyone has the chance of going home with a lovely prize!

“Refreshments will be provided at the end of the race for all participants.

“Come along and say hello to Ben Elephant who has been training very hard all year!

“The RAF Benevolent Fund relies on your support to make a difference to RAF personnel, past and present and their families.

“All monies raised here in Northern Ireland are ringfenced and help those in need within our own community.

“Whether you are an experienced runner, a couch to 5k newbie or a walker, this event is for you.

“You can run, jog or walk the picturesque flat course and will be assured of a bespoke medal upon completion.

“We look forward to welcoming you this Saturday," added the spokesperson.