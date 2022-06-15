Another busy week for Springwell athletes

By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

By Damian Mullan

Email:

damianmullan@hotmail.co.uk

IT'S been another busy week for members of Springwell Running Club, as these pictures show.

Members have been here, there and everywhere competing in various events.

As ever, you can get all the details in The Chronicle every Tuesday.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Coleraine Chronicle

2 Lodge Road, Coleraine

BT52 1NB

Tel: 028 7034 3344